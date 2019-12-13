3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian government expects to reduce budget deficit in 2022
According to the Ministry of Finance, the Belarusian government expects to reduce the budget deficit next year. The budget-2022 is being prepared according to the conservative scenario of the economy. Its expenditures exceed the revenues. The budget of the country is expected to be in deficit for the second year in a row. Now the Ministry of Finance is preparing revisions, and the document will soon be submitted to the government.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All