Belarusian government approves economic support plan

The government has approved the plan of economic support. The document was signed by the Prime Minister on April 7. This measure is necessary for the sustainable functioning of our real sector of economy, preservation of jobs and people's incomes, as well as specific solutions in industry, construction branch, agriculture, transport, and tourism.

The details of the plan were discussed at the board of the Ministry of Finance. The main points of the large-scale document include export support and credit expansion for exporters, reduction of customs duties for imports needed by our enterprises, building new logistics for supplies. A business may be exempt from the fine if the violation is committed for the first time and is unintentional. We will cooperate with Russia in increasing quotas for our transportation companies and promoting joint import-substituting production. Such small and medium-sized enterprises will be granted financial support.

As for the debt payments, Belarus will fulfill its obligations in Belarusian rubles. Such a decision applies to certain foreign lenders of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the Nordic Investment Bank. The Council of Ministers stated that it is a forced measure, as Belarus is limited in payments to Western creditors in dollars and euros due to the sanctions.

As the Ministry of Finance noted, payments will be made at the official conversion rate of the ruble to the foreign currency on the date of payment.