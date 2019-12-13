3.39 RUB
Government prepares package of measures for stable operation of economy
Support to the real sector, medium and small businesses was discussed at the end of the week by the Council of Ministers. The economy of Belarus is open. This means, of course, that we cannot stand aside from world problems when traditional export/import logistics chains, including those of our enterprises, are broken and contracts are not fulfilled.
With the closed borders of the partner countries, the demand for some services of the Belarusian companies has also decreased, for example, travel agencies, hotels, cafes and airlines. They studied the experience of both European countries and the Eurasian Economic Union.
They National Bank has already simplified requirements for granting loans. Commercial banks got more freedom. For example, they are free to grant a grace period on loan repayment.
