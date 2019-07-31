PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Government approves economic development forecasts

Inflation should be no higher than 5%, and economic growth should be at the level of2.5%. The government on approved the economic development forecasts. State employees will receive an increase in salary, it will be brought up to 80% of the national average level. Budget 2020 supports the family equity program. A large subsidy will be transferred to large families - 22.5 thousand rubles.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All