Gomselmash actively engaged in import substitution

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Yuri Nazarov said that Gomselmash deserves special attention. This company is very actively engaged in import substitution. It is a leader in this matter.



"During the time of independence Belarus has created a line of grain harvesters from scratch. Last year on one of the fields we demonstrated the novelties to the President of Belarus, and he then with the designer, with whom we started, were at the origins of the grain harvester, gave his assessment that we created a new production from scratch, which today not only our market closes."



Nazarov noted that another significant achievement is the creation and development of its electric transport. "In addition to traditional equipment - trolleybus, streetcar, we recently presented a ten-ton electric truck. When the President visited Bobruiskagromash, we showed him this machine. It aroused genuine interest. We have our own technology and our own software control, too," concluded Nazarov.



