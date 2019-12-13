Belarusian products presented at exhibition in Dubai

The enterprises of the Belarusian Food Industry are planning to conclude contracts for over $2 million during the international exhibition of food and drinks in Dubai. According to the press service of the concern, many developments of the Belarusian technologists will be presented to the guests and participants of the forum. By the way, this year the Belarusian pavilion has increased 1.5 times (there are 25 companies at the exhibition).



For the first time the national pavilion is accompanied by a so-called "virtual mirror". This is an online platform that allows you to find the pavilion at the exhibition, see the products presented at the stands and get contacts of the companies.



