Enterprises of Belarusian Food Industry building new logistics and heading to East

Belarus turns the sanctions oppression into opportunities. Our producers are building new logistics. And it is important to establish direct supplies to foreign markets. Today this was discussed at a business meeting of heads of diplomatic missions with the enterprises of the Belarusian Food Industry. Today the concern is actively developing supplies, for example, to the Chinese market. The products also go to the countries of Africa and Latin America.



The Belarusian producer clearly sets plans for today and tomorrow. The enterprises are actively working on new niches and directions to expand the geography of Belarusian exports, which will minimize the effects of sanctions. And we do have places to go. First of all, to the East!



The actual shutdown and restriction of the supply to the Western consumer forces the enterprises to strengthen our position in the markets of the countries friendly to us. Yes, there was a slump in volumes, but the Belarusian export is recovering. The producers' strategy is aimed at reorientation and maneuvering. For example, in Belgospischeprom. Speaking about the difficulties with logistics, they found a way out by increasing the volume of single deliveries. And if earlier the goods were delivered by road transport more often, today the emphasis is on deliveries by containers.



Everything we produce meets international standards. This year People's Republic of China has toughened the requirements for supplying products to its market. And we test a number of commodity positions on more than 50 components to confirm the safety of our products.



The foreign consumer is also interested in high quality of the Belarusian products on the shelves. Foreign diplomatic missions intend to promote direct supplies of goods right from manufacturers.



We should make every effort to promote domestic goods at all levels. The President of Belarus constantly give a high priority to this in the difficult conditions of sanctions pressure.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus: All intermediaries for the Belarusian products must be removed



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



“All intermediaries for Belarusian products must be removed. The work should be done only directly. And there will be considerable savings. As for exports, MTZ, MAZ, BelAZ and other enterprises that use intermediaries to export their products, proceeding from the following logic: "You know, I dumped my tractor to some person who might even bribe the management of some enterprises, and they, those dealers, will sell there. We have seen what such dealerships lead to. So, I advise all heads of enterprises (large, small, medium, private and state-owned): you must be dealers and you must sell your products at the markets yourself!



In general, the Belarusian Food Industry says about the high efficiency of all markets. For 9 months, they added 7%. By the end of the year we expect at least 10%. Of course, the lion's share goes to Russia. They actively cooperate with the countries of Asia. They are determined to develop trade in Uzbekistan. Now exports have increased by more than a third, but this is far from the limit. This country is a convenient platform to work in the coming regions as well, which expands the market and benefits our goods.



Kamoliddin Hasanov, Advisor on Trade and Economic Issues of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Belarus:



“Belarusian products are represented in most retail outlets in Uzbekistan. Belarusian meat and dairy products are popular today. And the pace of trade in the direction of confectionery products is growing very rapidly. We have the potential to grow. Significant steps are being made in this direction.”



Belarus has been and remains a reliable partner. Minsk's actions are always aimed at developing and maintaining mutually beneficial cooperation. Despite the complicated geopolitical situation, we continue pursuing a multi-vector policy in foreign trade. The political map of the world is wide and there is always a buyer for Belarusian goods.



