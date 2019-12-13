3.40 RUB
Belarusian Production and Trade Concern for timber, woodworking, pulp and paper industry increases exports by 45% this year
The Belarusian Production and Trade Concern for timber, woodworking, pulp and paper industry has increased their exports by 45% this year. So far, most of the supplies go to the CIS, and the total export geography covers 65 countries of the world.
Achievements and the latest trends in the industry were demonstrated at the international specialized exhibition Woodworking-2021 today. Enterprises from 11 countries presented the latest equipment and technologies for the forestry, woodworking and furniture industries.
The display is held for the 27th time. It has become one of the leading platforms for demonstrating the achievements of the woodworking industry.
