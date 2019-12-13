Belarusian Production and Trade Concern for timber, woodworking, pulp and paper industry increases exports by 45% this year

The Belarusian Production and Trade Concern for timber, woodworking, pulp and paper industry has increased their exports by 45% this year. So far, most of the supplies go to the CIS, and the total export geography covers 65 countries of the world.

Achievements and the latest trends in the industry were demonstrated at the international specialized exhibition Woodworking-2021 today. Enterprises from 11 countries presented the latest equipment and technologies for the forestry, woodworking and furniture industries.