Enterprises of Ministry of Industry release products worth more than 13 billion rubles last year

The enterprises of the Ministry of Industry released products worth more than 13 billion rubles last year. The figures were announced by the relevant minister, when summing up the industry's results of 2020. As Petr Parkhomchik noted, despite the difficulties, not a single enterprise was closed, the operation of production was fully ensured. Of course, at the beginning of the pandemic, the factories suffered some losses due to failed contracts, but then they were able to seize the moment, occupy empty spheres and unload warehouse stocks. As a result, the export growth in the second half of the year is about 10%.



Special attention is paid to cooperation between science and industry. All developments must be quickly introduced into production. This will give impetus to the development of electric transport. This is one of the main accents for the next five years.



