Enterprises of Mogilev Region manufacture import-substituting products worth 2 billion rubles

If we can produce ourselves, why buy abroad? The President has repeatedly drawn attention to the importance of import substitution. This tactic worked most effectively during the sanctions against the Belarusian enterprises. We survived and increased production.



This year has turned out to be successful for the regions. The Mogilev Region alone manufactured the import-substituting products worth 2 billion rubles.



The geography of exports has also changed. What Ukraine used to buy is now sold to Armenia. The demand is growing. By the way, Mogilev Region assimilated 188 import-substituting product lines, including those of private business.



Joint import substitution programs, which are formed at the level of our Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, they really give impetus for the development of import substitution in our territory. And this is a good start for small and medium-sized businesses in terms of involving them in cooperative chains with our large holding companies.



And even if foreign analogues of goods disappear from the shelves, we will simply replace them, experts say. To be more precise, this is already happening now.



