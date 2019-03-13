3.42 RUB
Enterprises of dairy industry of Minsk region expand markets
Enterprises of the dairy industry of Minsk region are expanding their markets. The dairy plant in Molodechno exports to 10 countries including China and Japan. 1000 tons of powdered milk have already been sent to China. The products are in demand, and the profitability of export sales reaches 10 percent despite the difficult logistics. In addition, the plant in Molodechno develops trade relations with the CIS countries.
This year, the central region has signed contracts with Chinese companies for the export of dairy products worth more than $ 15 million.
