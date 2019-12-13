Representatives of Chinese nuclear companies visit Belarus, familiarization trip to BelNPP planned

Representatives of Chinese nuclear companies are visiting Belarus, BelTA reports with reference to Belenergo.

The delegation includes representatives of China National Nuclear Power Corporation and Jiangsu Nuclear Power Corporation, which operates the Tianwan NPP. The program of the visit of the Chinese specialists envisages holding talks at the management offices of the Belarusian energy companies, as well as a familiarization tour to the Belarusian NPP.

During the visit, Belarusian and Chinese experts will discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest and promising areas of cooperation: provision of advisory support, development of cooperation with the training center of Tianwan NPP in the field of training (retraining) of managerial, operational and technical personnel.