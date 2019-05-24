3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Prime Ministers of Belarus and Russia to hold talks in Moscow
The prime ministers of Belarus and Russia will hold talks in Moscow today. The main issue that Sergei Rumas and Dmitry Medvedev plan to discuss is the situation connected with the oil industry .
In mid-April, the Belneftehim concern reported on the supply of poor quality oil from Russia. Two Belarusian refineries reduced the volume of oil refining. Transit to Europe was suspended. A Belarusian-Russian working group was created. According to the head of the Belarusian government, a road map was agreed and some of its points are already being implemented by both parties.
During today's meeting, they will also discuss a set of issues related to the integration process and the state of economic and trade relations between our countries.
