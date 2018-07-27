Digital development of EAEU, formation of common gas market, interaction in energy and transport sectors discussed today

The intergovernmental council of the EAEU was held in St. Petersburg. The agenda includes about 2 dozens of issues important for the Union. One of them is the creation of a unified system for the transit of goods across the customs territory of the EAEU. All products must be marked with a special identification system. Information about them is entered in a single register. This allows for tracing their movement, and, consequently, ensures equal conditions for competition, improves the quality of goods, helps fight the gray market and counterfeit goods. Another important task for the union is the development of the digital economy. This applies to e-commerce, the introduction of IT-technologies in transport, industry and customs.