Prime Ministers of Belarus and Kazakhstan discuss economic interaction at forum in Astana

The development of cooperation is the main condition for achieving technological sovereignty for the countries of the Eurasian Union, said Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko at the plenary session of the international exhibition "INNOPROM". Such sovereignty will reduce the dependence of the EAEU on imported technologies, equipment and components, as well as load their own production capacities.

