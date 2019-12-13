3.41 RUB
Premieres at BELAZ - renewed shop of main conveyor opens after reconstruction
Modernization and construction of new shops of BELAZ Holding will allow to produce innovative products with great export potential. This was announced in Zhodino, where the main conveyor shop was opened after a large-scale reconstruction. For many years, this is the place where different modifications of dump trucks with carrying capacity of 30, 45, 55 tons are assembled. By the way, a lot of novelties are ready to be offered by the enterprises of BELAZ holding from the regions.
Also for its jubilee (and the Belarusian automobile plant is 75) significant premieres of know-how took place in Zhodino. The main current novelty is the BELAZ crawler-mounted hydraulic excavator. The audience also saw for the first time a unique modification of one of the bestsellers of Zhodino machine builders. It is a 130-ton dump truck, which runs on hydrogen. The bright techno-show captivated the audience.
According to BELAZ, the company plans to test prototypes and pilot samples of know-how, including in granite quarries "Mikashevichi" in Brest Region.
