Premieres at BELAZ - renewed shop of main conveyor opens after reconstruction

Modernization and construction of new shops of BELAZ Holding will allow to produce innovative products with great export potential. This was announced in Zhodino, where the main conveyor shop was opened after a large-scale reconstruction. For many years, this is the place where different modifications of dump trucks with carrying capacity of 30, 45, 55 tons are assembled. By the way, a lot of novelties are ready to be offered by the enterprises of BELAZ holding from the regions.