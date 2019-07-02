Armenian President appreciates Belarusian experience in training IT specialists

The President of Armenia is in Belarus with a working visit. Yesterday, Armen Sargsyan visited the High-Tech Park, where he was interested in its development, conditions for start-ups, projects of resident companies. The guest praised the wide range of developments and noted the effectiveness of the work of the state in supporting the industry.



Armen Sargsyan also visited BSU. He appreciated the Belarusian experience in the preparation of IT-specialists.