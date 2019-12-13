President of Belarus to Governor of Orel Region: We can reach half a billion dollars of trade turnover in three years

The working week of the President of Belarus began with talks with the governor of Orel Region. Andrei Klychkov has been heading this region since 2018, and he came to Belarus for the first time. The program of the three-day visit is rich.

Meeting with the Governor of the Orel Region of Russia

From microelectronics, unmanned harvesters and food to veterinary drugs and new elite seeds – the projects in a number of areas in which the parties are ready to work effectively today were discussed at the Palace of Independence. The emphasis is placed on regional development. On the eve of the meeting a plan of cooperation measures for the next three years was signed between Gomel and Orel regions. The main task of cooperation is to find new points and develop them to the maximum extent possible. The President expressed hope that due to the geographical proximity it will be possible to establish cooperation more intensively.

President of Belarus to the governor of Orel Region: We can reach half a billion dollars of trade turnover in three years' time