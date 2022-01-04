Belarus President: No construction means no development

No construction means no development of the country! Such a statement was made by the President as he was receiving Minister Ruslan Parkhamovich and Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak with a report on the work of the building sector.

The President was interested in the results of 2021: in less than a year the contribution of construction to GDP was almost 5%. The participants discussed the problematic issues, from export performance to long-term construction projects, as well as reducing the time frame and cost of the projects. The priority, of course, is housing construction.

Truly revolutionary changes will be introduced in the construction industry during the next six months. The main instruction of the President is to consider the issues of simplification in all the spheres of construction. One the issues discussed was the participation of our builders in the foreign projects. There is a demand for such highly qualified services in Russia. This opportunity should be used more actively. If necessary, the Presidents will help. By the way, Belarusians are already building social facilities in Leningrad and Tver regions, in Voronezh and Lipetsk.