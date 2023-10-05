President of Belarus on the joint production of airplanes with Russia: This is a future-oriented project

Belarus and Russia have agreed to work on the joint production of airplanes for regional transportation. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at his meeting with Governor of Russia's Ulyanovsk region Alexei Russkikh, BelTA informs.

Speaking about the prospects of cooperation with Ulyanovsk Region, the head of state suggested to jointly use the serious production base, which Belarus inherited from the USSR, to produce various equipment - from agricultural machinery to the necessary for aircraft repair. "We have preserved and multiplied this base. Today we can jointly use it. President Putin and I have agreed on this," he said.

Alexander Lukashenko called aircraft building the most important area in terms of technical progress, introduction of the latest scientific developments into production.

Last week this topic was discussed by the leaders of Belarus and Russia. "We agreed to work on the joint production of aircrafts for regional transportation. We have the relevant competencies for this," the head of state emphasized. - I would like to know what opportunities you see?"

"This is a future-oriented project, not for one year. Capital investments will be significant, but the positive effect is enormous," the President emphasized. He noted that Belarus already produces some components for this industry, and said that it is ready to develop the project.