President of Belarus assesses prospects of Belarusian combine harvester industry

On August 25, the President assessed the prospects of the domestic combine harvester industry in Logoisk District. The occasion to come to the fields was festive. A quarter-century ago they made an important decision to make a Belarusian combine harvester. And now it is a whole line of machinery, which substituted the well-known foreign brands. Belarus produces 11 models of combine harvesters. Another 7 are planned to be produced in the near future. This allows us to harvest grain from the fields quickly and without losses, substantially save on the purchase of expensive imported machinery and, finally, develop our technology and give jobs to people. Today Gomselmash assembly lines employ about 100 thousand workers. Belarusian equipment makes it possible to work qualitatively in the field. But mismanagement during the harvesting turns into appreciable losses of bread. The President once again urged the farms to observe discipline, as well as focused on increasing the level of localization in the production of machinery. Some units have to be purchased from Western manufacturers. But Belarusian manufacturers can replace imports more actively, Alexander Lukashenko is convinced.