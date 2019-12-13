3.40 RUB
President visits Glubokoye District
Today, the President is visiting Vitebsk Region. Alexander Lukashenko is visiting the Glubokoe District. And the first stop is a dairy-canning plant, which recently celebrated its half-century anniversary. Their condensed milk and other products are well-known not only in Belarus, but also abroad with supplies to 17 countries of the world. In general, our agro-industrial complex has good prospects: there is a growing demand for food in the world and work with maximum efficiency, noted the President. Alexander Lukashenko asked about operation of the enterprise, technologies and the degree of raw materials processing. A good example is milk whey, which is today a much sought-after export product. Of course, many sorts of the famous condensed milk and other popular local products were demonstrated to the President. A planned meeting on the efficiency of agricultural enterprises of the Vitebsk Region is going on now.
Development of agro-industrial associations of Vitebsk Region is in the focus of attention
This agrarian experiment started fully two years ago when the relevant Decree №70 was passed. It's time to ask for the result. 7 integration structures were created in the region - more than hundred farms joined them. After tasting the condensed milk, the President went to the meat-packing plant, where he also got familiar with the work of the enterprise and its prospects.
