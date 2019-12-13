President visits Glubokoye District

Today, the President is visiting Vitebsk Region. Alexander Lukashenko is visiting the Glubokoe District. And the first stop is a dairy-canning plant, which recently celebrated its half-century anniversary. Their condensed milk and other products are well-known not only in Belarus, but also abroad with supplies to 17 countries of the world. In general, our agro-industrial complex has good prospects: there is a growing demand for food in the world and work with maximum efficiency, noted the President. Alexander Lukashenko asked about operation of the enterprise, technologies and the degree of raw materials processing. A good example is milk whey, which is today a much sought-after export product. Of course, many sorts of the famous condensed milk and other popular local products were demonstrated to the President. A planned meeting on the efficiency of agricultural enterprises of the Vitebsk Region is going on now.