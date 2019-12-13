3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus President to government: Everything we promised must be fulfilled
New approaches to the economic policy for the next year and a half and the principles of work in the current realities were discussed at a government session Monday.
All spheres of economy are on the agenda: from investment to social guarantees for the population. Of course, external barriers set up by the West against Belarus and Russia do affect our manufacturers. But this is no reason to panic, all the more so because practice has already shown: it is possible to work effectively under such conditions. Now we should pay attention to the key industries: potash and oil refining. They are under most of the sanctions pressure. On the whole, the industry is doing well, so the economy feels confident.
Domestic enterprises do face barriers artificially created on the external circuit. They have affected all stages of the production process: procurement of raw materials and supplies, transportation, settlements, finance, credit support, export sales. Let me remind you that difficulties are no reason to panic, but we should not expect the situation to go away by itself. The current task for 2022 years is to ensure employment, prevent production suspension, keep the current level of income. The government's task is to support state employees, pensioners, and socially vulnerable citizens. Everything that was promised must be fulfilled, no matter what it would cost.
Now we need to work quickly, make quick decisions, and, if necessary, manually manage the important projects. Big forms like the law the government proposed today will not necessarily be effective. The fundamental measures have been taken: re-orientation of exports from Ukraine and EU to Russia and Asia s well as import substitution. The quality of this formula largely depends on the timing of its implementation. Therefore, the work should involve all levels. The whole vertical of power must work in a new way.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All