Belarus President to government: Everything we promised must be fulfilled

Domestic enterprises do face barriers artificially created on the external circuit. They have affected all stages of the production process: procurement of raw materials and supplies, transportation, settlements, finance, credit support, export sales. Let me remind you that difficulties are no reason to panic, but we should not expect the situation to go away by itself. The current task for 2022 years is to ensure employment, prevent production suspension, keep the current level of income. The government's task is to support state employees, pensioners, and socially vulnerable citizens. Everything that was promised must be fulfilled, no matter what it would cost.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus