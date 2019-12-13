PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
President of Belarus receives report from the First Deputy Prime Minister - what's on the agenda?

Immediately after the meeting on improvement of the citizenship legislation the President discussed the economic block of issues with First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov. The agenda included cooperation with China, import substitution, the work of some companies and getting finance for the supplied products.

