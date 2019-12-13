3.41 RUB
President of Belarus meets with head of Penza Region
A delegation from Penza Region led by Governor Oleg Melnichenko was received in the Palace of Independence on March 31. There are plenty of proposals and projects for joint implementation ranging from mechanical engineering to culture, and all of them are vitally important for both Belarus and Russia. And the economic sanctions push us for even closer fruitful cooperation, including at the interregional level. The priority cooperation sectors voiced by the head of our state include agriculture, industry, tourism, and culture. The Penza delegation arrived in Belarus for four days and the program of the visit is extensive. The main emphasis, of course, is laid on economic objectives, the import substitution and cooperation.
Penza delegation to visit engineering enterprises in Minsk
The working visit of the Governor of the Penza Region to Minsk will continue. Today, Oleg Melnichenko plans to visit Minsk enterprises Amkodor, MAZ, Belavtomaz. Among other things, the Russians are eager to implement a project involving the purchase of public transport (buses and trolleybuses).
