President of Belarus meets with Vice President of European Investment Bank

The cooperation between Belarus and the European Investment Bank is most dynamic. In just a year and a half, the investment portfolio projects exceeded 300 million euros. There is really no such dynamics with any other strategic lender in the world. The importance of long-term investments at a low rate for the stable development of not only Belarus, but the entire region was discussed today at the meeting of the Belarusian leader with the Vice President of European Investment Bank.



It should be noted that the bank loans are long and inexpensive money, beneficial to the economy. The repayment period is over 15 years, there is a grace period, and the loan rate is one of the lowest in the world.