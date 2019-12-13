President of Belarus says possible supplies of mineral fertilizers and food to the European market

We are open to any reasonable initiatives. We are ready to strengthen the bilateral interaction and consider any point of view. A statement to this effect has been made today by the President of Belarus at the ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors of foreign states. Representatives of the countries of the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, South-East Asia and Africa have arrived at the Palace of Independence. From this moment they officially start their mission in our country. The head of state immediately outlines the guidelines for further interaction with this or that country. Definitely, it was very useful to hear the President's opinion on the most urgent and acute issues from his own lips. Despite attempts to make Belarus look like an aggressor in the international community, Alexander Lukashenko stressed: "We have never been a source of threat. And so will be the case in the future. The head of the state also spoke frankly about Ukraine. He believes it is possible to end this conflict. He also spoke about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline and what might follow next and also about possible deliveries of food and fertilizers to the European market.



Ibrahim Salim Mohammed al-Musharrah, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Belarus:



“We need to talk, negotiate and pay special attention to projects that are of mutual interest to the two states. These are political, economic and social spheres. We need to create opportunities for investment. We already have several major projects - the most famous is the North Shore.”



Many diplomats have been in Belarus for a few months already. They have been able to get familiar with our country: they have visited enterprises, regions, cultural events. On September 30, they shared their impressions and had time to talk to each other. The atmosphere was conducive to dialogue. Given the situation in the world, it is definitely important for such an intercontinental diplomatic pool to hear from the leader himself the position of Belarus on many topical issues.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“Know that Belarus is always open to any reasonable initiatives. I am convinced that in your contacts with representatives of our state bodies, business and public organizations, you will see an exclusively benevolent and business-like approach. Your diplomatic mission comes at a crucial time for Belarus. Quite recently, on 17 September, Belarus marked its new state holiday, People's Unity Day. As before, Belarus has never attacked anyone in its history. We have never been a source of threat to anyone. And so it will be in the future as well. We are always committed to peaceful resolution of any international problems.”



Despite our peacemaking initiatives, they still actively shape an image of our country as a monster, sowing discord between Belarusians and Ukrainians. But, in case anyone has forgotten, we remind you how in 2015 it was here, in the Palace of Independence, that the negotiations to achieve peace took place. It hosted dozens of meetings of the Contact Group, thanks to whose decisions so many lives were saved.



Then in February of this year, the President of Belarus was the first to call Zelensky. Thanks to this call, several rounds of negotiations took place, and then suddenly Ukraine changed its mind. As they say, we did everything. But we saw no reciprocal interest in achieving peace.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“We consider the conflict between the fraternal nations a huge tragedy. It is a direct consequence of strategic intrigues and the greatest folly, first of all, of Western politicians. Today there is a lot of talk about this conflict. A great many people declare that they would like to have peace in this land. If Europeans sincerely want it, peace can be achieved within days. Once again I say this and warn the Europeans: come to your senses and do everything you can to have peace in this land. Our country has sincerely tried with all its might to prevent this madness, and do not accuse us today of coaggression or anything else. We were, are and will be together with our Russia. We have a closer alliance with Russia.”



