President ready to conduct dialogue with labor and student groups

The work of industrial enterprises, the export support system, the situation in labor collectives are the main issues of the development of organizations of the Ministry of Industry and their prospects were discussed today at the Palace of Independence.



Industry provides about a third of Belarus' GDP and employs hundreds of thousands of workers. Members of the government, as well as leaders of the country's industrial enterprises, participated in the meeting. The stable operation of these plants is the basis for the stability of the entire economy. The better the companies work and the more they sell, the more money will go to the budget. This provides for salaries, pensions, benefits. The President noted that there were no problems with financing social programs. 2020 is a challenging year. Coronavirus has paused many business contracts, sales of Belarusian products have sagged, and this is a serious issue for our open export-oriented economy, amid the interference in the state’s affairs.



President on information and diplomatic pressure on Belarus



“We have a hybrid war against Belarus today. The media and the information sphere are struck by this struggle, the war of the opposing sides. The diplomatic carnage against us began at the highest level. " He noted that the "unsettled neighbors" of Belarus not only openly declare their position on the re-elections in the country, but also begin to interfere in the country's internal affairs, put pressure on the state. "There is a diplomatic war," the President stressed once again.



The Head of State added that the country is now forced to spend huge amounts of money to stabilize the situation on the western borders, where some military units have been deployed. "If Belarus disintegrates, then Grodno Region will go to Poland. They will not succeed in this regard, I know this for sure."



The relevant minister reported to the President that the industrial enterprises are operating normally, all conveyors are running and contracts are being implemented in full. There are no economic reasons for possible strikes, Petr Parkhomchik noted. Alexander Lukashenko indicated the position of the state: they are always ready for a conversation, but this conversation must be constructive. Both labor collectives and students will be heard, but not on the streets.



The President is ready to conduct a dialogue with labor and student collectives



“If anyone wants a dialogue, please form your representatives and we will conduct a dialogue,” noted Alexander Lukashenko. - Everyone wants a new political system. Let's get down to the Constitution, make proposals, form a new Constitution. This is the main law in any country. Therefore, let's sit down representatives of all labor collectives, student collectives. And with labor collectives who work today without looking at anything. The workers, the specialists of these enterprises, and teachers, and doctors can express their opinion, but not those provocateurs on the streets. They do not want any dialogue. And none of the authorities will sit down at the negotiating table with the street," the President said.



“If there are sane people from the opposition who see their country as free and independent, you are welcome, express your position, but not on the street," the Head of State stressed.



Alexander Lukashenko also spoke about political appeals to students from those who are trying to undermine the situation in the country. "They are beginning to encourage students from a political point of view today: to go on streets on September 1. We will now bring the information that we need to convey to the university administration, which is responsible for the situation in their universities, like the heads of industrial enterprises," the Head of State said. "One must understand that we gave the guys a reprieve from the army while studying at the university. If they don’t want to study, then the Motherland must be defended,” the Belarusian leader stressed.



"I imagine what will break out after this. They will begin to reproach me that I intimidate students to send them to the army. No! I repeat. Whoever goes out or does not want to study, we will take measures by law," he said.



“The Minister of Defense turned to me: Alexander Grigorievich, if any of the students does not want to study, please allow us to call them into the army. What is illegal here, what is unfair?" the President added.



Alexander Lukashenko once again drew attention to the economic block: this is the main thing for us now. If enterprises work normally, Belarus will not be afraid of any cataclysms. Following the results of 7 months, almost all industries have increased their growth rates, warehouses are gradually being unloaded. The President urged to accumulate all forces and add more by the end of the year. Industrial giants must ensure stable export of products. A new five-year-old plan starts next year. There should be a good start.



