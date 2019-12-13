President praises new models of electric transport at Academy of Sciences' test site

Scientists should be the engine of the modern economy. What is the situation with new developments in Belarus? The President assessed the latest models of electric transport at the testing ground of the Academy of Sciences. Specialists have been working on elements of the new green economy concept for many years. There is no doubt that the future belongs to electric transport. The President personally assessed electric cars, ice pavers, drones, batteries, everything without which one cannot imagine the near future. Now the world works in a highly competitive environment, countries are actively rebuilding and adapting to the new realities. The demand for safety and sustainability is higher than ever. Due to the construction of Belarusian NPP, many related industries also received an impetus to development. On the basis of the Academy of Sciences, there is an interindustry cluster "Intellectual Electric Transport". It includes 19 organizations of the NAS of Belarus, the Ministry of Industry, and the education system. The results of work in this direction will soon be available for evaluation in each region. The head of state instructed to produce a dozen new MAZ electric buses by next May and launch them for operation in the regions of the country.