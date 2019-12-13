Progress in agrarian campaign, Belarusian machinery and most cordial people - President visits Kostyukovichi and talks to residents

By long-standing tradition, Alexander Lukashenko spends the end of April in the southeast of the country. The development of these lands is in the center of attention. The Chernobyl-affected territories were saved, and in the end they saved the country, Lukashenko said. Since the 90s, five programs to overcome the consequences of the man-made disaster have been implemented. The sixth one is in the works. As a result, people live in their native lands, thinking about the future. A serious discussion about the development of the south-east of Mogilev region is still ahead. Meanwhile, the operational task for agrarians is to sow everything before May 9. In communication with the residents of Kostyukovichi we talked about a variety of topics: both political and social. The progress of the agrarian campaign, our equipment and the most cordial people - in the report of Natalia Breus from the place of events.

Every spring the President's way lies to the south-east of the country. Although journalists call these April trips "Chernobyl", they know that they are not about Chernobyl, but about how these lands are being developed and how people live today.

Lukashenko announced a serious conversation about the implementation of the program of development of the south-east of Mogilev Region.

On his arrival in Kostyukovichi, Alexander Lukashenko first asked how the program for the development of the south-eastern region of the region had been implemented.

Lukashenko: We need to mobilize

Alexander Lukashenko reminded that the country is now actively engaged in land reclamation.

During the current trip, the President returned to this issue again, instructing to remove abandoned farm buildings and other such structures, and plow the land. "It is necessary to involve the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the military," Alexander Lukashenko demanded. - We have a lot of mismanagement on the land. So, we need to mobilize.

How to sow and how to harvest is the annual concern of agrarians. The task of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food is to clearly define the structure of crops. But no matter what we are talking about, compliance with technology is the number one issue.

"I don't know what you proceeded from, increasing or decreasing the area. I also want to warn you: corn, corn, corn. We are warned by scientists that we should sow legumes. So sowing corn and then feeding cattle with sour silage is not good either. We need more hay. We need to plan everything very carefully for next year so that we do not return to crop rotations, i.e. we need to pay serious attention to forage harvesting. There will be a serious demand for it," warned Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko on the recovery of the affected regions: We saved our country

After such a warm moment, Alexander Lukashenko said only warm words to the residents of the city in the very southeast of the country. All the pain of these once Chernobyl-affected territories has passed through him and his entire political life.

The President answered the questions of Kostyukovichi residents

"You are real, patriotic. As long as we have you, the country will be independent, sovereign and no one will be afraid of us. If we turn off this path - that's it," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

"I'm not saying that my visit is akin to - remember? - "Chernobyl way" of the President. Today we talk less about it because we have realized that we have saved our country, these 25% of the territory. People live here, the birth rate is even higher than in the whole country," said the Belarusian leader.

Building its own nuclear power plant against the background of Chernobyl phobias was, to put it mildly, was a difficult decision. But after a while it is clear that it was the right decision. Today we have our own clean energy and a unique school of specialists.

Lukashenko to the residents of the regions: Belarus will be independent as long as we have you, and no one will be afraid of us.

Alexander Lukashenko is sure that Belarus has acted wisely, having built BelNPP, despite all the criticism and pressure from Poland and Lithuania. "As for the West - they're complete bastards. And our fugitives are bastards and scoundrels," he said. The President recalled that his opponents had once suggested closing down the BelNPP that was still under construction. He, in turn, urged not to be in a hurry and see what the Western countries themselves were doing.

"Poland, which initiated this nonsense about us, plans to build two nuclear power plants at first. Lithuania lost Ignalina. It was a normal station, it could work. It had to be brought to perfection and could provide electricity for the whole Lithuania. Today they buy it at crazy prices," said the Belarusian leader.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, now he is gradually thinking about the possibility of building another station, but this issue is still being thought over, the decision has not been made yet.

"The second site (previously Krasnopolyanskaya site was identified as an alternative to Ostravets, where BelNPP was built) is located east of Mogilev. I'm thinking today: if we build the second NPP, where will we place these reactors?" - shared the President.

He explained that it would be cheaper to place two more reactors in Ostrovets, but the head of state does not rule out that the new construction, if such a decision is taken, should be deployed in the east of the country: "I still lean toward the fact that we have a station in the west. There should be one in the east as well." Kostyukovichi residents greeted these words with applause.

"I haven't made a decision yet. We are just thinking," the head of state immediately warned. The NPP is only one of the global projects of sovereign Belarus. Those that are designed to bring the country and the economy to a higher technological level. Space and BNBC are also in this line. It takes both farsightedness and managerial courage to "aim high". It is not easy in principle, and even more so under the barrage of criticism, including that of foreign well-wishers.

Is sport outside politics?

It would seem that sport has always been and should remain outside politics. But Coubertin's precepts have been completely forgotten by the West.

"What these bastards do in sport doesn't make sport better. Especially the Olympic movement. You know, in the past, wars were stopped during the Olympics - they were peaceful and peaceful competitions. You see what they have turned into now (like everything else). About participation. I've already said once: it's up to the athletes. Of course, we wanted to have the anthem, flag and so on. But I understand athletes: this is their life. Realizing this, I do not talk about it and do not insist on any of the options," replied Alexander Lukashenko.

"This is the athlete's business. If he decides to participate in the Olympics, he will be even angrier. You understand that mood and anger in sports is not unimportant. But if you're selected and go there in a neutral status, punch them in the face, show them that you're a real Belarusian. We will still realize that you are a Belarusian, and when you come out victorious, it will be a good topic for us to politically beat them up," the President said.

The head of state emphasized: Belarusians should not give up. In Soviet times, he reminded, the whole nation was under tremendous pressure, including in sports, but the Soviet Union was the first. "The more pressure you are under, the greater the resistance," Alexander Lukashenko added.

"Tomorrow we will return to this European, world family. And we will show them what we can do. And let the athlete decide for himself: if he wants to go, let him go and perform, but only perform decently so that we would be proud of him," said the Belarusian leader.

On holding graduations

If there are still a few months before the Olympics in Paris, the event in the life of every 11th grader and his family is closer - in mid-June, schools will hold graduation ceremonies. Children and parents - in pressing troubles.

One of the residents asked the head of state about modern graduations in schools, which are increasingly turning into shows in limousines and with visits to entertainment venues.

"I have an extremely negative attitude to what you said," said the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that stratification should not be allowed and the state is doing everything to create equal conditions and opportunities for all children to study at school. "This should be followed, and one should not do what you say at the end of general secondary school. Some 'tough guy' out there helped you or you are richer - you ordered a limousine, your offspring came to school. How do other people look at it? And how do parents look? This is wrong," said the head of state.

As for holding graduation parties, Alexander Lukashenko instructed to take the issue under strict control: "Members of the government are here, the head of the Presidential Administration. Take this issue under strict control. "

It should be a holiday, where a girl and a boy go, holding hands, as a company, as a team. They will dance, dance and meet the dawn. This is very important.

Residents of Kostyukovichi presented the President with a reduced copy of the memorial sign to poets and writers of Kostyukovichi District, which is installed near the Culture Center.

"Thank you very much. I repeat once again: thank you for being real. Be like this - true Belarusians. And be friends - neighbors are near," said the Belarusian leader.