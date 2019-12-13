President’s policy to support common people developed

Alexander Lukashenko warned businesses about the mass reductions and required to maintain and support labor collectives in difficult times. The business industry will face consequences for gross violation of the social contract with employees, trade unions, and the state and society in Belarus.



Such harsh assessments were made today at the meeting on topical socio-political issues. Alexander Lukashenko instructed the heads of the Administration and Council of the Republic, as well as the President's Assistant, to check the facts of dismissal of people from private companies in recent months. If the complaints are true, the violated rights of employees will be restored at the expense of the employers. The President also suggested a scheme for such reimbursements.



Another issue was the traditional support from the state to the Central Election Commission for the period of the most important election campaign. The operation of election commissions at all levels, including the CEC, largely determines the peace and order during and after the elections.



There is more external interference than ever in the current election. This explains the increased attention to clear, honest and transparent work not only of the Central Election Commission but also of all branches of the government in this tense period.



