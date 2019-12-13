President about cooperation in construction: Belarusians have nobody equal in price and quality

Belarus and Russia's Voronezh Region will promote cooperation based on cooperation in industry and interaction in the construction sector. This was discussed today at the Palace of Independence: Alexander Lukashenko received Voronezh Region governor Alexander Gusev. It's noteworthy that Belarus has been visited by the fourth Russian governor since the beginning of the year. This confirms the focus of Minsk and Moscow on close regional cooperation. In the time of sanctions, strengthening contacts at this level helps increase trade and export of services. And Belarus is ready to cooperate in any areas. The parties are confident: the level of mutual understanding today is a historic result. And then the economy will catch up.



President on cooperation in construction: Belarusians have nobody equal in price and quality



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



Practice shows that it is the cooperative interaction that lays a strong foundation for long-term relations and gives a good integration effect. When opening joint ventures, for instance, we aim to increase the degree of localization, which will guarantee the creation of new jobs in the region. Naturally, we would be able to sell the products that the region and maybe even Russia as a whole need, and maybe even to third countries. Obviously, one of the leading topics is cooperation in the construction sector. You know how Belarusian builders may work; you have already seen it. I must say, everyone has learned how to work today. They work well in construction, but Belarus is probably second to none in price and quality. The culture of construction is already at an appropriate level, as well as preciseness in construction, especially in the results.



Meanwhile, during the conversation, President of Belarus emphasizes: the Russian regions are the most important part of the mosaic of the Union State. We have enough strength, talent, and even enough capacity to meet the needs of the same industry.



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



It is important to combine potentials, to quickly find complementary elements that will work to prevent the economy from slowing down, to ensure sustainable social development of the country and regions.



