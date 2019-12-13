3.43 RUB
President on trade with Voronezh Region: We need to strive for the cherished billion
To reach a billion dollars in trade with Voronezh Region, doubling the current figures. This is what the President of Belarus is focused on. June 10, Alexander Lukashenko held talks with the head of the Russian region.
The task is feasible for the allies, the Belarusian leader is convinced. Minsk and Voronezh cooperate closely in various areas. An illustrative example is the construction of the largest school in Russia in the region with the direct participation of the Belarusians. In general, the construction is the leader in trade relations between Minsk and Voronezh. Our specialists are entrusted with various projects - both housing and socially important ones. The system of state trusts, which we have preserved, allows us to compete favorably with local companies, to build qualitatively and on time. But the partners are not limited to this.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:
“Time is moving rapidly. It seems that not so long ago we met with you, but two years have already passed. Back then in Minsk we outlined a number of important areas of our cooperation, agreed to cooperate more actively in industry, agriculture, humanitarian sphere. Thanks largely to your efforts, the Voronezh Oblast has become one of the most important partners of Belarus.
"In 2023, the trade turnover exceeded $500 million. It is a good figure, but we should strive for the cherished billion dollars, as we agreed,” the President said.
