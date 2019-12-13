PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
President defines future of agricultural sector in Vitebsk Region

The Head of State has signed a decree on the strategy for the agro-industrial complex in Vitebsk Region. The unprofitable companies may count on debt forgiveness, and it is worth throwing all the effort into a really profitable meat and dairy sector. The Decree envisages mechanisms for regulating financial relations between economic entities of the region (restructuring of obligations between enterprises and their creditors). In addition, the document contains measures aimed at support for young specialists.

