3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
President defines future of agricultural sector in Vitebsk Region
The Head of State has signed a decree on the strategy for the agro-industrial complex in Vitebsk Region. The unprofitable companies may count on debt forgiveness, and it is worth throwing all the effort into a really profitable meat and dairy sector. The Decree envisages mechanisms for regulating financial relations between economic entities of the region (restructuring of obligations between enterprises and their creditors). In addition, the document contains measures aimed at support for young specialists.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All