President visits Tolochin District on working trip and gets acquainted with prospects of agricultural sector

The problems of agriculture workers as the main support of the state were discussed today in Tolochin District. The President visited it on a working trip and got acquainted with the prospects of the agricultural sector.

Local production specializes, among other things, in growing potatoes. Tolochin cannery has been mastering modern technologies of growing, processing, and storage. This example of work organization is one of the most productive, it can be adopted by the others.



Alexander Lukashenko got acquainted with harvesting potatoes and Belarusian equipment. The President also talked with combine operators and machine operators, discussed the advantages and disadvantages of agricultural machines, and work in the field with them. Almost all employees work seven days a week during the hot season.

Now the harvesting of potatoes in the country is almost complete, 11% of the area remains. Agricultural organizations have already collected almost 600 000 tons of potatoes. It is sold in retail chains, at fairs, exported and used for industrial processing, in stabilization funds, and in storage facilities. By the end of the year, Tolochin cannery plans to complete the construction of a quick freezing shop. They will make French fries from their own raw materials using domestic technology. The production volumes will completely replace the import of similar products.

The results of the agricultural season were also discussed. The grain harvest together with corn will exceed 10 million tons.