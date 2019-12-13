President visits Dzerzhinsk Agricultural Plant

Prospects for the development of a large agricultural holding and the course of the harvesting campaign in the country are in the center of attention of the Head of State.

Alexander Lukashenko visits Dzerzhinsk Agricultural Plant. This is a large agro-industrial association, which includes not only a poultry farm, but also several production sites, as well as agricultural branches. They specialize in meat and cereals. The holding is also engaged in fish farming, wholesale and retail trade in meat products. The corporate network includes over 70 facilities. The President was reported on the financial performance and the construction of new agricultural facilities. 3 dairy farms, several poultry facilities, poultry houses, and production for growing and processing turkey meat are being built.

The agricultural complex is working steadily, despite the pandemic. It has increased both production and exports. More than 4 000 people work in the holding, the average salary exceeds a thousand rubles.

Alexander Lukashenko meets with the labor collective of the holding, where the most pressing topics were discussed. The harvesting campaign is coming to an end - the relevant minister told the latest data on the harvest. Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the fact that it is now important to start the sowing campaign on time.

