President attends Research and Practical Center of the Academy of Sciences on Agriculture - what have scientists accomplished in spite of doubts?

The president continues his series of working trips around the country. And, lately they have been devoted mostly to know-hows in agriculture. We need a fundamentally new experience that can be implemented across the country. On August 16, the head of state came to assess the work of scientists of the Academy of Sciences Center for Agriculture. Their main task is to create new varieties and produce original seeds.

There is a selection and seed breeding complex 3 km away off Zhodino. It is unique in its kind, there is no such complex in the entire post-Soviet space. And thanks to the work of our breeders, we are getting record yields of crops, and many of them have finally taken root on our soil, although they used to say that it would never work in Belarus.

Now a priority is given to the production of proteins - lupine, peas. It's all import substitution. One of the most protein-concentrated crops, which is so important for nutrition in animal husbandry, is corn.

Scientists came to a conclusion: in order not to lose grain, it is better to give it a smaller area, so that it were easier to comply with technology. New approaches are waiting for such crops as sunflower. The Head of State is ready to join the experiments. Crops not quite typical for growing in our country will be sown on the famous presidential fields.