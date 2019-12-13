President sets task to facilitate work on foreign markets and increase food exports

The President has set this task for the food industry today.



The state of affairs in the sugar, confectionery and brewing industries was the subject of a meeting at the Palace of Independence. The new head of Belgospishcheprom reported on the development prospects to the President. The economy is working in difficult conditions under the influence of the pandemic this year. Our priority is to increase our export potential. There are products and there are no problems with demand.



The state has supported the sugar industry: financial assistance has been provided, loan rates have been reduced, and deferred payments are under consideration. The main thing is to reduce the cost of production: this will increase the efficiency of the industry and ensure a competitive price for Belarusian products. Sugar is a significant part of the costs for confectionery companies. The combination of Belarusian factories into a holding for the production of confectionery products was on the agenda. This will strengthen the position of domestic confectionery organizations in the domestic market and offer the best prices for Belarusian sweets.



Food industry enterprises do not experience any special difficulties with deliveries. Exports for the first half of the year increased by 5%. About 60 countries are among the buyers of Belarusian products. Belarus expects to open a trade representative office of the concern Belgospishcheprom in China. The first batch consist of 10 000 tons and will be shipped in the near future. New measures were taken to support sugar factories.



The President also set a task to supply the brewers with domestic raw materials. Farmers provide only half of the brewing industry with barley today. The rest is imported. It is expected that the state order will allow enterprises to completely switch to Belarusian barley next year.



