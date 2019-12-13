3.43 RUB
Кesults of Belarusian customs operations discussed on August 31 at Palace of Independence
The President received a report from Vladimir Orlovsky, the Chairman of the Customs Committee. On the whole, the results of the year 2021 are positive. It is expected that this trend will be preserved until the end of the year. The tasks set by the head of state are being fulfilled including in terms of filling the budget. This year, payments have already been collected by a quarter more than last year. The treasury has received almost 6.5 billion rubles. That means that the companies export-import is successful. 94% of the transit traffic is cleared within 10 minutes.
In this situation, of course, the role of the Customs Committee is great. How do we help our companies, enterprises? The Belarusian companies should be supported, including in customs terms.
Customs helps Belarusian enterprises under sanctions
What depends on us is, of course, the speed of clearance and decision-making. That is, we are implementing such mechanisms that exclude the waiting of business entities to clear declarations
According to Orlovsky, the main project of this year is the electronic declaration center. The innovation is that a representative of a business entity sends its declaration via the Internet to the customs system and the declaration is made not where the goods are, but where the inspector is least busy. Thus the waiting period for clearance is practically absent.
А. Lukashenko: The West accuses Belarus of smuggling, but conceals the problem of drug trafficking from Europe
The President's instruction is to keep working on transit attractiveness. The collective West keeps accusing us of cigarette smuggling, illegal migration and other alleged "sins". But at the same time, for some reason, they are silent about what Belarus has to deal with. Because of the pandemic, people most often try to smuggle drugs in trucks. This year alone, over 300 hundred attempts to smuggle psychotropic substances have been stopped. Over 400 hundred kilograms of drugs have already been seized, many times more than before.
