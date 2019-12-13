President inspects harvesting in Minsk Region: first point - Slutsk District

To develop one's own work and to keep it under strict control is the leitmotif of the working trip of the President to Slutsk District. This region is the first point in a series of presidential visits to the country's regions.



The harvesting campaign is gaining momentum. The harvest in the fields is better than last year. And Alexander Lukashenko does not change his tradition to personally monitor the progress of the harvest. The average yield of crops has grown in all regions. The stakes made on winter barley turned out to be profitable. The main thing is to strictly follow the technology. The quality of agricultural work is an invariable requirement of the President. But Alexander Lukashenko set another task of principle: to meet the needs of the agricultural industry by one's own forces.



And on the whole, as it was reported to the Head of State, the volume of agricultural production in the country by the end of the year is expected to increase by 4%. The grain harvest will be higher, milk production is gaining momentum, and poultry and pork production are beginning to work steadily. The President demands that there must be no decline in agriculture. For this, the farmers and producers have everything they need.



