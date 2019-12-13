President pays working trip to Grodno Region

Development of the dairy industry, raw material zones and manufacture of marketable products were in the center of attention of the Belarusian leader today. During his working trip, the President was informed about the socio-economic development of the region and the main economic activities.



Grodno milk is known in the European Union, Africa and Asia. The export indicators in recent years have increased almost 10 times. It is expected that the President will meet with the staff of local enterprises.



