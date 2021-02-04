President meets with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Belarus

The development of relations between Belarus and Uzbekistan was discussed today at the Palace of Independence. President Alexander Lukashenko met with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan.



Nasirjan Yusupov completes his diplomatic mission in Minsk. And during the pandemic, the countries kept cooperating. In January - November 2020, trade increased by almost 5,5% with the turnover of at least $ 225 million.



Deliveries of Belarusian meat, dairy products, and confectionery products to Uzbekistan have grown significantly. We also exported trucks, tractors, medicines. Countries reset relations 3 years ago. Uzbekistan decided to reform many areas, looking for partners. The heads of state managed to quickly find the connection.



Presidential elections will be held in Uzbekistan this year. But no matter what political changes take place in the country, it is important to prevent a drop in interaction.



Good relations are established between Europe and Central Asia. There is a roadmap for cooperation. It contains almost 200 assignments from industrial cooperation, mutual deliveries of products to general areas of partnership, projects in education and tourism.



One of the main directions is promotional cooperation and entering new markets with joint products. Several of our brands have succeeded in this regard. For example, an assembly plant has been created in Uzbekistan, which produces road-building and special equipment for Central Asia.