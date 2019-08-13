Less than 17 % of grain area remains to be harvested

The President heard a detailed report by the Governor of Vitebsk Region on the progress of the harvest in the region. Due to rains, the field work in the region has been stopped.



At the same time, as Nikolai Sherstnev reported, farmers do not lose optimism, as soon as weather conditions permit, they will proceed with maximum efficiency. The President was also interested in the course of flax harvesting in the region. At the moment, almost 75 percent of the area of this culture has already been harvested, and this is 10 thousand hectares.



In general, less than 17 % of the grain area remains to be harvested across the country.