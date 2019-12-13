President informed about progress in construction of large-scale technological complex near Rudensk

Belarus is about to complete the construction of the national bio-technological corporation. The project will bring the Belarusian agro-industrial complex to a new level. Today the President was informed about the progress in building a large-scale complex of factories near Rudensk. Alexander Lukashenko pointed to its importance, as biocorporation will provide an innovative approach to agriculture. Today it is one of the major investment projects in the country. It will unite more than a dozen enterprises into one technological chain tied to the processing of grain. It is based on the advanced technology offered by the Chinese partners. It will enable obtaining balanced feeds for animal husbandry of Belarusian raw materials. And thus it will increase the competitiveness of Belarusian products. Today, it already brings the country more than 5 billion dollars of export income.



The project will be completed in 2032. It will fully cover the need for quality feed and additives on the domestic market, as well as send a lion's share of products for export. This project has no analogues in the post-Soviet space today.



