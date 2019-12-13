3.39 RUB
Attracting startups - representatives of FEZ "Minsk" sign agreement with Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Smolensk Region
Representatives of the free economic zone "Minsk" signed an agreement with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Smolensk Region. The main task is to attract startups to create unique products and increase trade turnover between the regions. The focus is on expanding the products and services of national manufacturers in the markets of Russia and Belarus.
"We are in Minsk for the second day. Yesterday we signed an agreement within the spheres of culture and education, today - business and industry. Interaction between our regions is very important for us and the Republic of Belarus, exchange of experience, development of the economy. It will only lead to the success of both sides," emphasized the head of Smolensk, Alexander Novikov.
During the meeting the parties discussed the investment potential of the regions. More than 80% of residents of the free economic zone "Minsk" are focused on exports to Russia. There are plans to create new cooperation projects between our producers.
