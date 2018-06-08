3.43 RUB
Dispute over Belarus' dairy supplies to Russia planned to be solved by end of week
This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Rusy, who has left for Moscow where he will hold talks with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia. Since June, 6, the Rosselkhoznadzor imposed temporary restrictions on the import of some types of Belarusian milk in containers larger than 2.5 liters. Today the situation was commented on by Russian Ambassador to Belarus Alexander Surikov.
Alexander Surikov notes that it is necessary to approach such decisions more carefully.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
