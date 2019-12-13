Sales of Belarusian footwear brands to Latvia amount to 204% of last year's sales in first quarter of 2022

It turns out that despite all the obstacles the West puts in the way of the Belarusian business, they do not hurry to refuse our goods in the Old World. The sales of Belarusian footwear brand Belwest in the Baltic States in the first quarter amounted to 204% compared with the same period last year. A large manufacturer has been on the market for many years, so it knows that the turbulence zone is always a new opportunity. They increased sales on the domestic market, shipped shoes to Russia and Kazakhstan. And the answer to the disruptions in the supply of components was the development of its own production of shoe parts.