Official visit of our President to Egypt continues

The Belarusian-Egyptian dialogue will continue in Cairo today. A package of documents was signed between the countries yesterday, which will contribute to the development of contacts. Belarus and Egypt put emphasis on joint ventures, as well as on cooperation in the education, security and information technology fields. The first meeting of the Council for Business Cooperation will be held today. New business contracts are expected to be signed.



The Presidents are expected to spend the 2nd day of talks together. It became clear that there were no forbidden topics after several rounds of meetings. The countries are set to develop positive cooperation in various fields.



Comprehensive interest of Minsk and Cairo embraces a wide range of issue from industrial cooperation to innovation. The relations between the countries have been developing intensively for the last 3 years. Trade with this partner is growing in the Middle East region increased by 1/3 last year. Joint projects contribute to the development: construction of MAZ equipment. The paramount task is to increase localization and provide operational service.



The new growth points are innovation, education, science. High-tech products from public safety systems to medical equipment are ready to enter the Egyptian market. More and more students from this country come to study in Belarus. One of the signed documents concerns the education sphere.



Cairo hosts a contact-cooperative exchange. Negotiations are conducted by more than 30 Belarusian and about 120 Egyptian companies. Hopefully, business contracts will be signed as a result.



Our common Council for Business Cooperation will meet for the first time. The Belarusian-Egyptian exhibition is expected to be visited by the Presidents of Belarus and Egypt. Joint developments in industry and science, as well as promising high-tech proposals of the Belarusian side will be presented there.



