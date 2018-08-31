PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Products from Belarusian potatoes planned to be shipped to European countries and China

200 million dollars of foreign investments have been attracted to the industry of the Minsk region since the beginning of the year. The largest volumes have been attracted to Smolevichi, Lyuban and Pukhovichi districts. By the way, the enterprises of Marina Gorka are aimed at the production of import-substituting products and creation of new jobs. The local producer of potato chips adheres to new trends in the food industry. 

