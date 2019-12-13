Belarus and Russia developing project for construction of mobile nuclear reactor

Minsk is working with Rosatom on a project to build a mobile nuclear reactor, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus said on the margins of the Atomexpo international forum in Sochi.

Back in Soviet times, Belarus had such developments, but the project was canceled. Now there are other technological platforms and opportunities, so the creation of a mobile nuclear reactor is being developed taking into account new technologies. This is very important for Russia with its remote regions. In this project, Belarus can share its unique experience and competencies in researching various types of nuclear reactors.